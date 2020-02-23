Fire at Manchester home on Saturday night displaces family

A house fire on Saturday night caused damage to a Manchester home, according to fire department officials.

At around 7:45 p.m. on Saturday, February 22, 2020, the Manchester Fire Department received a report about a house fire at 612 East Fayette Street. Firefighters arrived to discover an ongoing fire in the attic. They were able to contain the fire within the attic but removed part of the upstairs ceiling to do so.

Nobody was injured in the fire. The occupants of the house were displaced and are receiving assistance from the American Red Cross.

An investigation into the cause of the blaze is ongoing, though initial indications are an electrical issue may have sparked it.