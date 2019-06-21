Fire Department in Solon preparing for big fundraising push towards new fire house

The fire department in Solon is trying to raise $4.3 million for a new firehouse- but that money has to come entirely from donations or grants since the Tri-Township Fire Department covers more than just the taxpayers in Solon.

The fire department officially debuted those plans to move back in February, and they know the price tag is a tall order to fill. But the volunteer firefighters say now that summer has arrived, they will work harder over the next couple of months to get out into the community and raise the funds.

Greg Harris, who has been a firefighter with the Tri-Township Fire Department for more than 30 years, says today the fundraising total sits at about $350,000. That money comes from more than 300 donors across multiple counties, nine states, and three different countries.

Harris said while they are still a ways from their goal, it is a good sign they have raised as much as they have, saying they are averaging a few thousand dollars per week in fundraising.

Harris said the plan for the fire department now is to try and meet people out in the community to raise one dollar at a time.

"We're to the point now where people are really wanting to help us get to where we're going and we've got a ways to go, there's no doubt about it," Harris said. "But it's all been positive, people have been great to us, we just need to keep pushing and moving forward, stay positive about it, knowing, in the end, we're going to get it done."

The Solon Fire Department is planning to continue their efforts Saturday at RJ'Z Express at 110 S Market St in Solon from 7:30 a.m. to noon. Firefighters will pump gas for customers as a way to spread information and collect donations for their new home.

On Wednesday, June 26, a number of restaurants will participate in a Restaurant Night in Solon where a portion of sales from each restaurant will go towards the fundraising efforts. Harris said last year, this event raised $50,000 in one night.

"Our restaurants have been great partners to us to this point," Harris said. "When we did it in August, there was standing room only in every place, so that's what we want to do."

Wednesday's restaurant night starts at 5:30 p.m.