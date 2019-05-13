Finkenaur pushing for better rural internet in Iowa

Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer is hosting an infrastructure week while she's back home in eastern Iowa.

Monday, the First District Democrat toured the ImOn headquarters in Cedar Rapids. The company provides Internet, cable, and phone services to much of eastern Iowa.

Finkenauer heard some of the challenges the company faces, including rural broadband. She said she's committed to bringing reliable connectivity to all of Iowa.

"It's important for communities to grow, to attract people back home and again it's often something that's been ignored when we talk about investments," said Finkenauer.

Finkenauer also toured the latest construction and expansion at the Eastern Iowa Airport on Monday.