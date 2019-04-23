Finkenauer to hold three eastern Iowa town halls

Rep. Abby Finkenauer will be holding three town halls in cities in her district in eastern Iowa, the congresswoman announced on Tuesday.

Rep. Abby Finkenauer (Courtesy: House.gov)

The events, part of her "Conversations with Your Congresswoman" series of appearances, will be open to the public. She said she hopes to hear directly from constituents on ways she and her staff can address their needs.

“It’s been a priority for me to hear directly from Iowans about issues that are discussed around kitchen tables throughout this district," Finkenauer said, in a statement. "It’s time we bring Iowa values of respectful discourse to DC and I’m grateful to have the opportunity to hear from so many engaged Iowans about what matters most."

The town halls will take place at the following:

Waterloo: Friday, April 26 from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. in the UAW Hall at 2615 Washington St.

Dubuque: Saturday, April 27 from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. in the Dubuque Hempstead High School Auditorium at 3715 Pennsylvania Avenue.

Cedar Rapids: Saturday, April 27 from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. in room AB at Iowa Hall on the Kirkwood Community College campus.