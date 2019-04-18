Finkenauer pushing Army Corps for more flood protection

Iowa senators Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst have been critical of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers after the Missouri River flooding last month. At a hearing Wednes day, both Republicans told the Corps it could have done more to prevent the disaster in western Iowa and Nebraska.

And now Iowa Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer is joining the conversation. The First District Democrat says she's working closely with the Corps to get more flood protection here in eastern Iowa.

"It's just really important for me to keep in contact with the Army Corps and making sure they know the priorities of this district and what needs to get done. It's just often times when you look at infrastructure and investment, it's just been kicked down the road for far too long, and it's about time we see that investment in our communities," Finkenauer said.

Finkenauer's district includes Cedar Rapids, Waterloo, and Dubuque. She says flood protection in those areas is overdue.

