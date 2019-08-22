Finkenauer calling for investigation into EPA, DOE approval of RFS waivers

Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer has joined other lawmakers asking for an investigation into renewable fuel standard (RFS) program waivers.

President Trump's Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced it's issuing 31 new small refinery exemption waivers. Those waivers exclude small refineries from having to meet renewable fuel guidelines.

Finkenauer says giving out too many waivers has a negative impact on farmers in Iowa.

She's called for an investigation to look into how the EPA and Department of Energy (DOE) are awarding the waivers.

"I don't think the rules are being followed the way they should be, and maybe that means extra rules need to be in place, and maybe that also means that folks who have been issuing these in ways that they shouldn't need to be held accountable," Finkenauer said.

Between 2013 and 2015, the EPA granted eight waivers a year. Finkenauer hopes an investigation will ensure appropriate insight going forward.