Abby Finkenauer announces Biden endorsement

Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer on Thursday announced her endorsement of 2020 democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden.

She released the following statement Thursday morning:

“I was raised in a small town in rural Iowa, where my family instilled in me the importance of hard work, caring for others, and most importantly the value of public service. I take those values with me every day in Washington, where I have made improving the lives of Iowa’s working families my top priority.

“We need a President who reflects those same values and will make America’s working families their top priority. Joe Biden’s character, record, and commitment to rebuilding the backbone of the country — the middle class — is what Iowa and this country needs. Across the country, and especially in Iowa, too many families are being left behind by our current president. It’s time we have leadership in the White House who believes in the value of not only uniting a divided Congress, but uniting our country through common sense, dignity, and respect.”

President Trump won Finkenauer’s district in 2016 after voting for President Obama and Former Vice President Biden in 2008 and 2012. Her district includes Dubuque, Cedar Rapids and Waterloo.

Biden will be visting several Iowa towns over the next several days including Dubuque, Cedar Rapids, Independence, Waterloo, Vinton, Des Moines, Grinnell and Davenport.

Finkenauer is the second-youngest woman ever elected to the U.S. House of Representatives. Finkenauer and Rep. Cindy Axne are first two women elected to represent Iowa in the U.S. House of Representatives.