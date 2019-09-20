Finding help with addiction isn't easy

Anna Luedtke of Cedar Rapids has been working to help her son stay sober for the last four years, but after her son overdosed this last weekend, she wants others to come forward to show how hard finding help can be in the state of Iowa.

“It’s like pulling teeth,” she said.

She has had her son committed as well as placed in two rehab facilities in Cedar Rapids, but because he is over the age of 18 she doesn’t have access to his treatment.

“Give the rights back to the guardians,” Luedtke said. “They need to be aware of what the decisions of the court are and the councilors or doctors.”

Luedtke’s situation is one advocates in Iowa said is all too common.

“It’s heartbreaking watching a family struggle,” said Tiffany Carter with the Iowa Harm Reduction Coalition (IHRC).

IHRC trains people in overdoes prevention, injection safety and guiding people in the right direction to get the help they need, but even she said it is frustrating trying to find help.

She said the person first needs to want to get help. Then it is important to find what type of treatment will work best, which is mostly trial and error.

Luedtke said changes need to happen to save lives for people like her son because he isn’t the only one who is in this situation.

“How many other people are out there fighting the same battle and losing the battle,” said Luedtke. “We need to stand together and fight with us and lets get some resources.”

Carter said there will be IHRC Oct. 3 to Oct. 5 at Hotel Vetro in Iowa City. People will have the opportunity to learn the steps in addressing addiction and how to support those in treatment.

