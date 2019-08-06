Financial troubles force Dubuque nonprofit to transfer operation of preschool program

A Dubuque nonprofit has to transfer management of a federal preschool program due to financial troubles.

A teacher plays with students at Head Start in Epworth on October 4, 2018. (Allison Wong, KCRG)

Operation New View (ONV) manages the Head Start preschool program for Dubuque, Jackson and Delaware Counties. Head Start is a federal program that promotes the school readiness of children from low-income families.

In a press release, the organization says it's faced several years of financial management issues with the program. In May 2018, the ONV Board brought in an interim executive director, John Wilson, to make changes.

In the press release, Wilson states the organization was making improvements, but, "had to finally conclude that funding was

inadequate to support the interest the Board had for the program, i.e. better wages for program staff and adequate funding to support the administrative overhead costs required to fully support the fiscal

accounting controls and activities."

ONV Board Chair Steve Drahozal says they're transferring the program to Community Development Institute (CDI). Drahozal says that transition will be seamless for families and kids in the program.

The press release also states current staff will be offered to keep their jobs.