Financial advisor says stimulus bill is good for short-term, has concerns long-term

One local financial advisor says the $2.2 trillion coronavirus relief bill - and the payments coming - are good for the people getting them, but with concern about long-term impact.

Jonas Everett with Premier Investments of Iowa says this stimulus - the largest in U.S. history - will really help the economy in the short-term but has concerns about the impacts it will have on the next generation, with the extra debt from the bill.

Everett says there are a few things they are advising people to do right now.

“What we're telling people to do is really financially draw a diagram of three circles. The first has your assets, your financial assets, the second circle has the things in the world that you can control and third has the things in the world that you can't control and that's chaos,” he said. “We're telling people to write down an inventory of the financial assets they have now and write down what you have been good at financially so far."

He says people should keep doing what they are doing and stay calm. He adds that some are looking at this time as a buying opportunity for their future.