Final public input meeting on Czech Village redevelopment set

The last chance for people to add their input on the future changes to the Czech Village is fast approaching.

The city set its final open house on redevelopment for the neighborhood for October 2nd, from 6:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at the NewBo City Market.

A Cedar Rapids city planner working on developing the project said the neighborhood has a long future of redevelopment. Plans for redevelopment could reach into the next ten to twenty years.

Czech Village sits on the west side of the Cedar River between 12th Avenue southeast and 17th Avenue southwest.

The City said the area of NewBo and the Czech Village is unique, making it the target of redevelopment.

In June, the City said adding hotels, parking and more parks are some of the main goals. They would also like to add residential housing.

“People do want to see more housing in the Czech Village," Adam Lindenlaub, city planner, said. "Prior to the floods in 2008, there was a whole neighborhood."

The Czech Village and NewBo area are still bouncing back from floods of 2008. Making redevelopment possible is work on the levee along the Cedar River. Once construction is complete, the city said it will give them an idea of what city land will be available to redevelop.

One concern the city said they have heard at their open houses is about the design of new construction.

“One of the things is just being that new development blends with the area, that it fits the character and historic nature of both sides of the river,” Lindenlaub said.

Once plans are finalized after the last open house, they will be sent to the city council for approval and funding.