Filmscene prepares to show off expansion, set to open Friday

Filmscene, a nonprofit movie theater in Iowa City is preparing to open its newest theater tomorrow- and staff members say they want it to be a unique experience when people go to the movies.

Staff put the finishing touches on Filmscene's newest expansion in Iowa City on September 19, 2019. The nonprofit theater will open its new location Friday evening. (Aaron Scheinblum/KCRG)

The Iowa City theater is expanding to a new location at the intersection of S. Gilbert and E. College St. downtown.

A number of workers put the finishing touches on the theaters and behind the scenes. While not everything as far as cosmetic pieces will be ready to go on day one, the important things like the tickets, the concessions, and the theaters will be ready for opening night.

Staff members say their hope is to stand out by not just offering new movies, but also showing classic movies that have Iowa roots.

"We're bringing movies in to our big community in eastern Iowa that people wouldn't be able to see anywhere else," said Andrew Sherburne, a co-founder of Filmscene. "So these are oftentimes films that you won't find at some of the other theaters in the area. So we really hope that people make the drive and they come see this beautiful building and they enjoy a film that they might otherwise not get to see."

Filmscene will open Friday night for its first showing of the new Downton Abbey starting at 5:30 p.m. For more information about Filmscene, visit their website.