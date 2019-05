Two men face charges for a fight that broke out at a preschool graduation ceremony in Iowa City last Friday.

Officers arrested Will Muhammad and Anthony Waller. They were both at the graduation ceremony and started arguing in the 1200 block of Baker Street, near South East Junior High School.

Police say Waller tried to run over Muhammad's wife.

They say Muhammed followed Waller and threatened him with a gun.

It's not clear what initially led up to the fight.