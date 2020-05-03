Fiery single-vehicle crash kills one near McGregor in Clayton County

One person died in a single-vehicle accident in Clayton County, according to law enforcement officials.

At around 3:40 p.m. on Saturday, May 2, the Clayton County Sheriff's Office received a report of a crash along County Road X56, also known as the Great River Road, south of McGregor.

Deputies discovered that a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck had failed to negotiate a curve in the road while traveling northbound and entered the opposite side of the road. It hit a tree and caught fire, according to officials.

The driver of the truck was found dead at the scene. Their name has not been released.

The Mar-Mac Police Department, Mcgregor Fire Department, Mar-Mac Rescue, Iowa State Patrol, and Bud's Repair and Towing assisted in the emergency response.