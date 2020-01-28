Field offices prep for Monday in caucus crunch time

With candidates crisscrossing the state, or holding tele-town halls if they're senators in Washington, D.C. for the impeachment proceedings, field offices are buzzing with volunteers prepping ahead of the caucuses.

Volunteers make calls in prep for the caucuses on Tuesday, Jan. 28th, 2020, in Dubuque, Iowa. (Maggie Wedlake/KCRG)

In Dubuque, almost every candidate has an office within the city. Inside those field offices, phone banks and training sessions are happening nearly every night until the actual caucus on Monday, February 3.

Volunteers are learning the changes to the rules for the Democratic caucuses this year, and how to best advocate for their candidate.

Volunteer Naomi Clark said now is the time to step up and have a say.

"I think there's still enough time to get educated," Clark said. "I think we need to be there, because if we're not all there to help make the decisions, there are people who are happy to make those decisions for us and they probably won't be in our best interest."

Clark said by volunteering, you get the chance to fully understand the complicated caucus process.