Field of Dreams on deck to host MLB game, construction begins soon

The Field of Dreams movie site in Dyersville was buzzing with excitement on Thursday, August 8 after Major League Baseball announced it would be the site of a regular-season game next year.

RETRANSMISSION TO CORRECT DATE OF PHOTO TO JUNE 22, 1997 - FILE - In this June 22, 1997 undated file photo, people portraying ghost players emerge from a cornfield as they reenact a scene from the movie "Field of Dreams" at the movie site in Dyersville, Iowa. The Chicago White Sox will play a game against the New York Yankees next August at the site in Iowa where the movie "Field of Dreams" was filmed. Major League Baseball announced Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, that the White Sox will play host to the Yankees in Dyersville, Iowa, on Aug. 13. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

According to the MLB, the White Sox will play the Yankees at the historic movie site on August 13, 2020. The baseball organization will construct a temporary, 8,000-seat ballpark in the cornfield.

On a beautiful summer day, tourists gathered at the Field of Dreams to play America's favorite pastime and soak up the iconic scene. Many had heard of the news.

"Pretty cool," Seth Whitacre said. "It would be cooler if it was the Cubs, but pretty neat though.”

Yankees fan Casey Tarr said, "I think it’s exciting. I wish I had a couple tickets for 2020. That’d be great."

Field of Dreams Operations Manager Roman Weinberg said, "we’ve had a good mix here this morning that have just been talking to people here and getting the buzz from other tourists that are here and know about the news, and it’s cool to hear the chatter."

He said this event is years in the making.

"The conversation started between our former CEO Denise Stillman and Major League Baseball way back in 2015. So definitely a long time coming and it's just amazing," he said. "We’re honored to have this platform and to host a Major League Baseball game here at the Field of Dreams. The first-ever Major League game in Iowa.”

Weinberg expects to see a lot of traffic leading up to the game.

He said, "Lord knows what this will do to the site, and we’re very excited for what’s to come."

"I think we’re underestimating it even now what impact this will have on the area," he added.

Construction on the ballpark is going to begin next week. Weinberg ensures people the integrity of the movie site will be maintained.

"All of the bleachers and everything brought in for the game is going to be temporary. So the field itself is only going to be permanent, and on a day like this next year, you’ll just see exactly what’s in the outfield, and that’s corn," Weinberg.

Dyersville Chief of Police Brent Schroeder says he's been involved in the talks and is developing a plan of action for his department.

“Dyersville has been really fortunate with the tourism industry so we’re used to events like this," he said. "We’re going to just take our steps that we normally do and we’re confident that we’re going to get through this and we’ll be fine, with the least amount of impact on our citizens as possible.”

Tickets for the game will be sold through the MLB, but Weinberg said more specific details will be released in the coming months.