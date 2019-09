The Field of Dreams Movie Site will be home to another special game.

The site will have a game between first responders, between the Chicago Police Department and the New York Police Department. That's according to the Movie site's Facebook page.

The game is free and money raised will go toward the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation and the New York Police Widows and Children's Foundation.

That game is on October 5th from 12 to 2:30 p.m.