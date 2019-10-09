Fewer migrants being caught at the border, officials say

U.S. Customs and Border Protection says it's seeing a drop in the number of people caught at the southern U-S border.

Acting Commissioner Mark Morgan says border officials encountered about 52,000 migrants at the border last month. That's down about 65% from the peak in May.

Morgan says the administration's strategies have been effective.

Those include denying asylum to most migrants who crossed through another country to arrive at the border and sending migrants back to Mexico to wait out their asylum claims.