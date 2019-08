The U.S. economy added fewer jobs last year than previously thought, according to the Labor Department.

The department first said employers added two and a half million jobs between April 2018 and March of this year, but now it says it added only half a million.

The government says it makes these revisions as it gets more detailed data from employers.

Despite the new numbers, unemployment is still at a 50-year low.

There are still more jobs available than people unemployed.