Fewer clouds means warmer temperatures for all

Hot and dry will be the predominant weather condition over the next several days, with only a chance for storms appearing on Wednesday. That chance may be confined to the northern part of the area, as heat builds into the Midwest. Highs will generally be in the 90s, with low 90s early on, and mid 90s likely by next weekend. Dew points around 70 degrees or higher at times will lead to heat index values approaching or exceeding 100 at times through the week. Take appropriate heat precautions, especially as hot days start to follow one another.