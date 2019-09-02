Few storms possible Tuesday morning, more comfortable soon

The uptick in the mugginess won't last very long, since a cold front will sweep through on Tuesday. Ahead of it, a few showers and storms are possible late Monday night into Tuesday morning, but these will be isolated. Most of the storminess should stay to our north.

A handful of storms are possible Tuesday morning, along the southern tail of a line that's strongest across Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Tuesday starts in the upper 60s with afternoon highs in the middle 80s. It'll be breezy at times, too. Wednesday will feel much more refreshing with low humidity, sunshine, and highs in the lower to middle 70s. We'll warm back to the upper 70s to finish off the workweek.

This weekend looks gray and a tad cool, just like this past weekend, with a chance of showers on Sunday.