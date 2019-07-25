Few showers early Thursday night give way to breezes on Friday

A weak weather system brings clouds and a chance of light showers through early Thursday night. The workweek ends with a typical late-July day with highs in the middle 80s under a mostly sunny sky. There will be a southwest breeze in the afternoon that occasionally gusts over 20 mph.

Forecast wind gusts Friday afternoon.

Much of the weekend looks dry, although there's an off-chance of a shower or storm later Sunday. We'll see highs in the upper 80s with some mugginess. Most of our rain/storm potential comes overnight Sunday night, ending Monday morning.

Most of next week looks dry aside from a small shower chance next Wednesday. Look for seasonable highs in the lower to middle 80s.