Few showers and storms possible late Monday

A cold front slides in from the north late today, bringing a chance of showers and possibly thunderstorms, mainly after 4 p.m. Areas north of Highway 30 have the best chance of getting this activity and storms could have gusty winds. Otherwise, today's highs will be in the lower to middle 60s under a partly cloudy sky.

Tomorrow's a little cooler with highs in the 50s, but it'll come with a lot of sunshine. Showers and storms are possible again Wednesday, mainly in the afternoon and evening. A handful of showers could hang on into Thursday and moreso Friday, although there will be some dry time in there, too. Temperatures warm a bit Wednesday and Thursday before falling down again this weekend.