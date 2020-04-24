Few more showers possible, but amounts would be light

The majority of our showers are behind us but a few more are still possible the rest of the day. Otherwise, plan for a mainly cloudy sky with cool highs generally staying in the middle to upper 50s. The shower chance sticks around tonight into early Saturday, and that favors southern Iowa compared to elsewhere. In any case, additional rainfall amounts look light.

Clouds may gradually move out later Saturday as highs get to about 60. Sunday looks nice with partial sunshine and seasonable highs in the lower to middle 60s. A chance of showers and storms is back Monday and especially Tuesday as temperatures warm into the upper 60s. We'll drop down again after that, but we ought to have a dry end to next week.