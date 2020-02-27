Few answers after mass shooting at Milwaukee brewing complex

MILWAUKEE (CNN) - An armed employee stormed a Milwaukee brewing complex Wednesday, gunning down five people.

The names of the victims have not been released, nor has the motive of the shooter after a mass shooting at a Milwaukee brewing company on Wednesday. (Source: WISN/CNN)

A Wisconsin community is in mourning after a man killed multiple people in the latest mass shooting in the U.S.

“We have located five additional deceased victims. The victims all worked at Molson Coors,” said Chief Alfonso Morales Milwaukee Police Department:

Police say the 51-year-old man eventually turned the gun on himself.

"Five families, six families actually are grieving and will be grieving because of this horrific act of this individual,” Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett said.

More than 1,000 employees were working on the sprawling campus, when they began receiving text and email alerts from the company about an active shooter.

“We are here on the scene of another American tragedy. Another senseless American tragedy ... and I hate to say that it is in our backyard once again. This is the 11th mass shooting in our state since 2004,” said Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, D - Wisconsin.

The shooting occurred at a sprawling facility that includes a mix of corporate offices and brewing facilities. More than 1,000 people work there.

Executives planned to close the complex for a time.

