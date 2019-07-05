Festival organizers scammed by fake Neil Young promoter

After promoting Neil Young would play at a Woodstock Revisited festival in Marion, the organizers now say that was a hoax.

The good news is the other bands booked are still set to put on a show on August 18th at Lowe Park. Tickets are still $20.

The Artisan's Sanctuary says it will refund that cost for people disappointed that Neil Young won't be there.

Questions arose surrounding Young's performance after his official website did not list the Marion stop.

Artisan Sanctuary declined the I9 investigative team's interview requests to say how it got mixed up with what turned out to be a fake promoter but did say they did not lose money to the scammer.

In a Facebook message, Artisan Sanctuary did say their banker told them "apparently it happens all the time." Adding "Onward and upward! We have a great line-up for the festival."

I9 also reached out to Neil Young's staff and Warner Music Group, who works with the star, for comment but we have not heard back.

Young is currently on tour in Europe.

