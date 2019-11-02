Feeling more like late November with clouds, wind

A little early day sunshine for many will lead to some more clouds later on. Temperatures remain well below normal in the upper 30s and low 40s. Windy conditions between 10-20 mph and gusting to 30 will make things feel even chillier. Tomorrow will also be breezy, but southerly winds will help boost temperatures into the mid and upper 40s. A slight chance for rain and snow exists late Sunday night into early Monday, with a setback in temperatures behind it. A slight midweek warmup precedes another temperature crash with highs only around 30 by the end of the work week. A somewhat milder weekend is followed up by another surge of colder air just beyond the 9-day forecast.