Feds reject removal of 4 US Northwest dams in key report

In this May 15, 2019 photo, the Lower Granite Dam on the Snake River is seen from the air near Colfax, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee signed the state's operating budget Tuesday, May 21, 2019 that provides $750,000 to study how to best help impacted communities if the Lower Granite and three other federal dams on the Snake River are breached. The dams are blamed for reducing salmon numbers on the Snake and Columbia river systems. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Federal regulators have rejected the idea of removing four hydroelectric dams on a major Pacific Northwest river in a last-ditch effort to save threatened and endangered salmon.

A report released Friday says breaching the dams would destabilize the power grid, increase greenhouse emissions and raise the risk of power outages. The four dams on the lower Snake River are part of a complex hydroelectric system operated by the federal government on the Columbia and Snake rivers in Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Montana.

The 14 dams together produce enough electricity to power eight cities the size of Seattle, but are disastrous for salmon. The public now has 45 days to comment.

 