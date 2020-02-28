Feds reject removal of 4 US Northwest dams in key report

Federal regulators have rejected the idea of removing four hydroelectric dams on a major Pacific Northwest river in a last-ditch effort to save threatened and endangered salmon.

A report released Friday says breaching the dams would destabilize the power grid, increase greenhouse emissions and raise the risk of power outages. The four dams on the lower Snake River are part of a complex hydroelectric system operated by the federal government on the Columbia and Snake rivers in Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Montana.

The 14 dams together produce enough electricity to power eight cities the size of Seattle, but are disastrous for salmon. The public now has 45 days to comment.