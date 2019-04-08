Federal judge sides with Cedar Rapids in 2015 fatal shooting

A federal judge has ruled in favor of the City of Cedar Rapids and four police officers in a lawsuit over a fatal officer-involved shooting from 2015.

Twyla McElree, the mother of Jonathan Gossman, and Mikaela Gossman, Jonathan's wife, filed a lawsuit claiming Jonathan's death was unjustified.

In their suit, McElree and Gossman claim the truck was stopped without probable cause, the seizure of the vehicle and Jonathan Gossman was without probable cause, the arrest of Gossman was without probable cause, the officers used excessive force against Gossman, the City of Cedar Rapids did not properly train and supervise the officers, the City of Cedar Rapids ratified the officers alleged unconstitutional actions by not investigating or remedying the alleged violations, assault on battery by the officers against Gossman and false arrest of Gossman by the officers.

Gossman was a passenger in a vehicle that was stopped by officers Brandon Boesenberg and Bryson Garringer on October 20, 2015.

The officers were conducting surveillance on the vehicle as part of an investigation into pseudoephedrine purchases. The pair said they witnessed individuals from the truck go into the Walgreens at 16th Ave. SW and Edgewood Rd. SW at different times and purchase pseudoephedrine. Some of the individuals, according to the officers, were believed to be involved in making or using methamphetamine.

The two officers said they saw the truck leave Walgreens and drop someone off at the Road Ranger across the street. They then followed the truck as it left Road Ranger and called in officer Nathan Juilfs to help with the traffic stop. Juilfs had also contacted officer Lucas Jones and his K9 officer Bane.

Through the course of the stop, officers confiscated a knife, a meth pipe and a prescription bottle from the driver. The driver also told officers there was a shotgun in the backseat where Gossman was sitting.

Officers testified they then asked Gossman to get out of the vehicle, but he refused. Officers Garringer and Boesenberg then drew their guns and asked Gossman to get out again.

They testified Gossman then got out of the truck and complied at first, but say Gossman then began moving away from the truck and ran.

According to testimony, officers Jones and Garringer, along with K9 Bane, then chased after Gossman.

The officers testified they believed Gossman had a gun as he kept grabbing his waistband as he was running.

According to court records, Bane eventually caught up with Gossman, biting him on the left elbow. Gossman then turned to his left and fell.

Garringer told the court that Gossman had pulled out a gun as he was falling. Garringer testified he thought he heard "a clap and saw a flash of light and believed Gossman had fired his gun in his direction". Garringer fell as he tried to stop but then got his feet and began firing.

Jones testified he heard Garringer yell "gun" and saw him fall. After seeing Gossman with a gun, Jones testified he though Garringer had fallen because he had been shot.

Jones and Garringer fired their weapons at Gossman until he had slumped over and no longer was aiming his weapon.

The medical examiner's report said Gossman had been shot 24 times and received other "graze wounds". It also Gossman had methamphetamine in his system.

An examination of Gossman's gun showed it had never been fired.

Judge Leonard Strand ruled all actions by the officers were justified by the actions of all the people in the truck and the threat the officers faced.

Strand also ruled that because none of Gossman's constitutional rights were violated by the officers, the City of Cedar Rapids has no liability.