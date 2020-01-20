Federal funding to help with traffic congestion in Dubuque

New federal funding will help Dubuque prevent congested traffic.

Cars turn at the intersection of Bluff and 10th Street in Dubuque on January 20th, 2020. (MAGGIE WEDLAKE/KCRG).

The U.S. Department of Transportation is funding about one million dollars to the STREETS Project. It will be used to develop software aiming to reduce traffic and improve safety.

Dubuque is piloting the program that should better time-out traffic lights.

The goal is to bring this system to other parts of the state if it's successful in Dubuque.