Federal funding to help rural broadband in Iowa

New federal funding should help bring better internet access to 15 thousand homes in rural Iowa. The Federal Communications Commission is providing nearly $51 million from the Connect America Fund.

Some of that money will go to internet service providers in several eastern Iowa counties; Allamakee, Clayton, Dubuque, Jackson, Jones, Linn, Winneshiek, and Worth.

In all, the FCC approved $563 millionfor broadband improvements in 24 states. The funding should help improve internet access for 220 thousand homes.

The F-C-C expects service providers to improve access to all of those homes over the next six years.