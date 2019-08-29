Federal drug czar explains different goal to stop flow of meth into Iowa

White House officials say more potent methamphetamine is coming into the state, and drug traffickers are making a lot of money off of addicted people in rural Iowa.

Local, state, and federal officials at a round table discussing how to stop meth, on Thursday, August 29, 2019 (JACKIE KENNON/KCRG).

“All they want to do is line their own pockets, and they're willing to do it, and they're willing to let people die,” said White House Office of National Drug Control Policy Director Jim Carroll.

He was at a round table on Thursday at the Cedar Rapids Police Department with local, state, and federal officials who have been working to stop meth.

Over the past five years, the Cedar Rapids Police Department says possession of methamphetamine arrests have gone up 259 percent.

Already this year, there have been 102 meth arrests.

Police say jail is not a good place for people with a substance use disorder to recover from addiction.

“These are people with a medical condition that need help,” said Melissa Walker, Area Substance Abuse Council deputy director.

At the Area Substance Abuse Council, the number of people seeking treatment for methamphetamine use disorder has doubled in four years.

“The methamphetamine that people are using now is definitely more potent than it was many years ago, and it does increase the addictive factor,” explained Walker.

The state is seeing more pure meth in higher quantities.

“Now with all of this coming internationally, those purity rates are now at 95, to 99 percent consistently,” said Iowa Department of Public Safety Commissioner Steve Bayens.

Cedar Rapids Police Chief Wayne Jerman said meth addiction affects the entire community.

“They only use it once or twice, and they become addicted to it and it ruins their lives, tears apart families,” Jerman said.

There's a large incentive for drug traffickers to make a lot of money, and in rural areas, authorities say it's easier for them to hide.

“The frequency in which I used to see ounces ten years ago is the frequency in which we are now seeing pounds of methamphetamine,” explained Bayens.

Federal authorities say there is hope to reduce the demand for the drug.

“Our focus predominately is on drug traffickers, not on those that are suffering from addiction. Those are the customers. If we can get those folks help, and get them out of the throws of addiction, then the traffickers have no one to sell to,” said Bayens.

“People that have an addiction, instead of going to jail, they're going to treatment,” said Carroll.

Helping those with addiction, some, even as young as twelve years old.

“Five years ago, it was very rare for us to have a youth patient that had used methamphetamine, and now, over five percent of our youth are reporting meth use when they are coming into treatment with us,” said Walker.

There has been a dramatic decrease in meth production in Iowa though.

In 2004, there were 1,500 meth labs in Iowa.

Last year, authorities found just 26 "one-pot" labs.

While officials told TV9 that is making the state safer, meth use is still an issue.

