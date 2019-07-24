Federal changes to food assistance program could impact Eastern Iowa families

The U-S Department of Agriculture's newly proposed regulations on the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program or SNAP would save the country around $9 billion over the next five years. The changes could also negatively impact those working to get themselves out of poverty.

The Hawkeye Area Community Assistance Program or HACAP in Hiawatha is a non-profit that serves seven counties with a variety of things, including nutritional assistance. It says 12 to 13% of people in its service area experience food insecurity.

Currently, SNAP eligibility is capped at a household living at 130% poverty or about $13 an hour. The 2019 poverty level is around $10 an hour.

HACAP says changing eligibility determination to save federal money removes critical support for families working to move out of poverty.

"If I think about the families most affected by this, there are the families already working and they are trying to get that better job. They're trying to lift themselves out and now you have something that's going to impair that, remove a benefit, that's the wrong message we're sending,” said David Hagen of HACAP.

Hagen also said the proposed changes wouldn't affect those living in deep poverty.

HACAP says the changes could also force people to find food elsewhere, putting a greater burden on private sector food banks.

They said the two communities that could be affected the most are single-parent households and seniors on fixed incomes.

“It’s seniors that are in critical health conditions sometimes and do you want them to make the choice between their medical care and their food because that’s kind of what we’re asking because they’re already in a situation where they don’t have enough resources,” said Hagen.

The USDA said the proposed changes are meant to stop people from receiving benefits who don’t really need them.