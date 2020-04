There is some good news for low-income families in eastern Iowa. More than $2 million in grant money is on its way.

The money is part of the CARES Act legislation which passed the House last week. It was signed into law over the weekend.

The COVID Recovery Community Development Block Grant will distribute it to the following communities:

Cedar Falls - $160,662.00

Cedar Rapids - $623,757.00

Dubuque - $647,301.00

Waterloo - $737,227.00