It's time to announce KCRG-TV9's Student of the Month.

Levi Temple is a junior at Monticello High School. He has a 4.0 GPA and serves as a co-captain of the bowling team, member of the marching band, speech team, cross country and school choir.

We will introduce you to Levi on the TV9 morning news at the end of this month.

