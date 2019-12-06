Fayette County school employee facing sexual exploitation charges

An employee at the Starmont School District in Fayette County is accused of having a sexual relationship with a student.

Prosecutors filed sexual exploitation charges against Joshua Brown after a month-long investigation. He has worked at the district for more than seven years as a contracted IT employee.

The 29-year-old turned himself into the Fayette County Sheriff's Office yesterday.

Investigators say Brown had a sexual relationship for the last two months with a 16-year-old girl.

Brown was arrested on a $10,000.00 cash or surety bond. He later bonded out and will be summoned to court on a later date.