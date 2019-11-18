Fayette County man charged with theft, criminal mischief

A northeast Iowa man is facing various charges after an alleged theft on Saturday.

At around 2:16 p.m. on Saturday, November 16, Fayette County Sheriff's Office deputies received a report of a theft from a home on T Avenue in rural Fayette County.

An investigation led them to arrest Jeffery A. Martin, 32, of Sumner, and charge him with fourth-degree theft, fourth-degree criminal mischief, driving while suspended, and no proof of insurance.

The investigation into the matter is ongoing, and officials said more charges are possible.