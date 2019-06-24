Fayette County man charged with graffiti at Decorah-area parks

A Fayette County man is facing charges after he admitted to spraypainting several areas at different parks in the Decorah-area.

According to a criminal complaint, 18-year-old Christian Krambeer, of West Union, is charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief.

On June 7 and June 8, Decorah police officers were called to reports of graffiti at two different parks within city limits.

Officers said they noticed five areas of Palisades Parks were spraypainted with red with swears and other symbols. They were also called to Wold Park for a similar report at the skate area.

After finding the paint can, officers contacted security officers at Walmart who confirmed Karmbeer bought it.

On June 13, Krambeer was called to the Decorah Police Department and eventually admitted to the crimes and was charged.