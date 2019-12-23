Fayette County man charged with domestic assault shortly after guilty plea

A man who had recently plead guilty to two charges was arrested and charged with domestic assault, according to law enforcement.

Felty Yoder, 19, of Wadena, was arrested on Saturday, December 21, 2019, and charged with domestic assault causing bodily injury, an aggravated misdemeanor.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Fayette County District Court, on Friday, December 13, 2019, Yoder allegedly was involved in an argument with his wife. During the course of the argument, he allegedly hit his wife on her arm with a pair of leather gloves, which she said caused her "fear and pain."

Yoder had previously been charged with invasion of privacy and first-offense domestic abuse with intent to cause serious injury in a previous incident involving a hidden camera in a bathroom. He pleaded guilty to those charges on December 3. A judge approved the plea deal on Sunday, December 22, sentencing him to two suspended jail terms of two years, served concurrently. He also received two years of probation and was required to register as a sex offender, along with fines.

Yoder was released from the Fayette County Jail on a $1,000 cash bond. His next court appearance has not yet been scheduled.