Fayette County authorities looking for man accused of leading deputies on chase

The Fayette County Sheriff's Office said deputies are looking for a man accused of leading them on a chase that was eventually called off.

On Tuesday at 10:30 a.m., the sheriff's office said deputies tried to stop Ryan Eickhoff, 32, of Oelwein, for felony warrants and driving on a suspended license.

Eickhoff failed to stop north of Hwy 18 on V-68 southbound and led deputies on a high-speed chase southbound, blowing through several stop signs. Deputies called the chase off just north of Sumner due to safety reasons.

Authorities said Eickhoff faces an additional warrant for eluding.

Anyone knows where he might be is asked to call the sheriff's office at 563-422-6067.