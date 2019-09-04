Father sentenced to 5 years for causing 2-month-old son's injuries

An eastern Iowa man who caused his baby son's brain injury has been given five years in prison.

Matthew Judd, 20, of Marion, was sentenced Tuesday in Cedar Rapids, according to records from Linn County District Court. He'd pleaded guilty to child endangerment causing injury after prosecutors lowered the charge.

In July 2018, prosecutors say Judd squeezed and bruised one of the 2-month-old's legs and, on the same day, set the boy on the floor too fast, causing the baby's head to hit the floor, a criminal complaint said.