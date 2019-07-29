Father says 6-year-old killed at California garlic festival

A 6-year-old boy was one of the three people killed when a gunman opened fire at a Northern California garlic festival.

Alberto Romero told NBC Bay Area that his son Stephen was killed.

"My son had his whole life to live and he was only 6," his father Alberto Romero told NBC Bay Area. "That's all I can say."

Three people were killed and at least 15 others injured in the shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival, authorities said.

The shooter also was killed. Authorities say he used a rifle and gained entry to the packed festival by cutting through a fence to avoid the tight security, including metal detectors, police said.