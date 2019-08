Fayette County Sherrif's Office reported Thursday afternoon that they had arrested two suspects in a harassment case.

On Wednesday, officers were dispatched to a home in Elgin for a disturbance. After multiple interviews, they arrested a father and his daughter who are charged with harassment, disorderly conduct, simple assault, and trespassing.

Ethan Guyer Jr., 53, and Whitney Guyer, 30, were taken into custody and now are awaiting their initial appearance.