Father and son killed in Cedar Rapids train crash were practicing driving

Authorities said they believe a father and son from Ely killed in a train crash in Cedar Rapids were practicing driving when it happened near 3000 C Street SW, police said.

Authorities said the driver Ethan Mortensen, 32, and David Mortensen, 66, the passenger, were killed.

Mortensen's family told the Des Moines Register Ethan had a developmental disorder but was becoming more independent. He reportedly moved out of his father's house and was learning to drive.

Police said an investigation found Ethan's inexperience as a driver was likely a factor in the crash. But it's still unclear as to what caused him to lose control.