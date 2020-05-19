Fate of the 2020 Iowa State Fair remains uncertain

The fate of the 2020 Iowa State fair is still uncertain after entertainment acts announced they will not be at this summer's event.

Yesterday Country music star Chris Stapleton announced he's postponing his grandstand performance until 2021. Now, vendors for the event say they are waiting to hear a final decision.

"There's a potential that we could lose our contract and never be able to come back," Jennifer Castle, Iowa State Fair vendor, said. "And they would assign that space to someone else."

The Iowa State Fair organizers said an announcement will come in early to mid-June.

