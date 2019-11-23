Driver killed after crashing into utility pole

One person was killed in a crash Saturday night, according to the Cedar Rapids Police Department.

In a press release, the department says at 9:59 p.m. on Saturday, an officer attempted a traffic stop of a vehicle driving recklessly on Rockford Road near 8th Avenue SW. Instead, the vehicle took off at a high rate of speed headed south on Rockford Road SW.

The vehicle then lost control, left the roadway, and struck a utility pole in the 2100 block of Rockford Road SW.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The name of the adult man is not being released yet. He was the only person in the vehicle.

The crash is also being investigated by the Iowa State Patrol.

