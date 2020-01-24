Fastest growing city in Iowa has plans for own police department when population hits benchmark

Over the past 30 years, the Johnson County town of Tiffin has grown from just a few hundred people to an estimated four thousand. That makes it the fastest-growing city in the state, according to US Census Bureau data.

With all that growth, some people in the town are wondering when Tiffin will get its own police department. Tiffin’s Mayor Steve Berner has seen the town change a lot over the years since he first arrived in 1997.

“We're growing tremendously, and our location's ideal,” Berner said.

As people fill what once was a bedroom community, the need for policing has grown.

“Mayor Berner, the current council, and the council for the last few years have been very open and receptive and understanding that they need to increase their hours because we are out there a lot more,” said Johnson County Sheriff Lonny Pulkrabek.

Tara Scranton lives in Tiffin and says while she'd ideally like to see the town get its own police department, there aren't many incidents.

“For the size of Tiffin, I think we can meet or exceed their needs for quite a period of time,” Pulkrabek said.

Tiffin has a contract with the Johnson County Sheriff's Office. That's the same for all other towns without police departments in the county. A contract between Tiffin and the sheriff's office explains what the patrol expectations are.

“Right now they're paying for 60 hours per week,” Pulkrabek said.

As Berner looks ahead to the future, he says he only sees progress ahead.

“We're kind of thinking when we get to 10,000 people or so, that's about the point where we think we're going to have to be pretty serious about getting a police force,” Berner said.

City leaders say they anticipate that growth benchmark happening in the next five to ten years.