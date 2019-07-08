Fast moving water on Cedar River making search for missing boater difficult

Fast moving water on the Cedar River is making it difficult for searchers as they look for a missing boater.

The Linn County Sheriff's Office says the missing boater may be 59 year old Ricky Lee Veenstra of Cedar Rapids.

Witnesses told the Sheriff's Office a man fell into the water Sunday around 10 a.m. just below the spillway in the Cedar River at Palisades Kepler State Park and did not resurface.

Both the Sheriff's Office and Iowa Department of Natural Resources are taking part in the search.