Fast-growing cities relying on census data for funding, business opportunities

People will start taking part in the 2020 U.S. Census on Thursday, March, 12, which plays a key role in determining how much federal and state funding some cities could receive.

Outside North Liberty City Hall on Monday, March 9, 2020. (Aaron Scheinblum/KCRG)

Since the last census in 2010, North Liberty's population has grown by the thousands. In 2010, the population was just more than 13,000 people. For the census this year, there is a chance that the population has grown upwards of 20,000.

"We've seen a lot of folks come to this area just because of the job opportunities that are available, as well as the lifestyle that we can offer here," Nick Bergus, the communications director for the city of North Liberty, said.

With the thousands of people that have moved to North Liberty, it could mean thousands of dollars to the city in state and federal funding opportunities.

"The census helps determine where literally billions of dollars get put in the United States," Bergus said. "For cities like North Liberty that are growing, it's important to have accurate, up-to-date numbers."

But, rather than send it off in the mail, people will take a swing at it online.

"It's something that's important, it's something that you're legally required to participate in, and on average it would only take about ten minutes for someone to complete this," Juan Pablo Hourcade, a computer science associate professor at the University of Iowa, said.

Hourcade serves on the scientific advisory committee with the U.S. Census Bureau but spoke with KCRG-TV9 on behalf of himself.

"The benefits of going online instead of filling out the paper form are in terms mainly of accuracy of the data, and the cost of running the census," Hourcade said.

That accuracy is something fast-growing cities are literally counting on- for federal and state funding, but potential new business, too.

"As we see those numbers officially go up, we know that more folks will take a look at us," Bergus said.