Farmers, suppliers feeling the impacts as demand for liquid propane outweighs supply

The demand for liquid propane is causing a shortage this fall that's plaguing farmers and LP suppliers throughout the Midwest, including here in Iowa.

David Summers, the General Manager at Cedar County Co-op says the last time they saw the issue this bad was in 2014, related to cold weather. A few years before that in 2008, there was a shortage related to a wet harvest. This year, they are dealing with both - doubling the need for propane.

He says his propane delivery truck drivers are working overtime.

“We’re working 24/7 basically, so it’s not the driver’s fault. It’s a supply issue,” said Summers.

However, he says some other local co-ops haven't been able to keep up with the demand of propane - some even running out of it.

"We have offered some supply sources for some other coops in our area," he added.

The supply nationwide isn't an issue.

According to U.S. Energy Information Administration numbers, as of November 8th, there were 97.7 million barrels to last about two and a half months -- compared to 81.8 million barrels during the same time last year.

"It’s just that all those sources are down in Conway, Kansas, or Texas and the pipeline structure itself is not able to support the demand that’s needed for the Midwest," said Summers.

Debra Grooms with the Iowa Propane Gas Association says they are doing what they can.

"The pipelines have pumped up as much as they can. We did receive a waiver from the Governor’s office and also a regional waiver from the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration so that truckers can go further out of state to get propane to bring back," said Grooms.

However, Summers says transportation costs also weigh on suppliers.

"If you have to go down to Kansas to get your LP, you’re adding 30 to 40 cents a gallon to the cost," Summers said.

It’s not just suppliers, farmers are also affected because they need more propane to dry their corn.

"That's anywhere from 17 to 20 cents a bushel to dry corn, and when corn is at $3.50, that's another 5 plus per cent cost these guys have to absorb in a depressed corn market," said Summers.

The Iowa Propane Gas Association says they are continuing to work with the government to find solutions.

"We are working with our Governor’s office, the Department of Agriculture, and the Department of Transportation to figure out ways to get propane to the state"

Summers says better infrastructure in the future is needed to handle these situations.

"We aren't shrinking. We're continuing to grow," said Summers.

Suppliers say they expect the shortage to last throughout the winter months and as farmers get done they expect that will lessen the load.

